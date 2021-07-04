TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 555,160 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

