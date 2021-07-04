TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85,172 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD.com stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

