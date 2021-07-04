TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,752 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Oasis Petroleum worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $594,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

