TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,089 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

