TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,572 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

