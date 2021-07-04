TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,340 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of NRG Energy worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

