TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 98,851 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,851 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PRA Health Sciences worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.