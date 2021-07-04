TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

