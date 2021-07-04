TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $186.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

