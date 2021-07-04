TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

