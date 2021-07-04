TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0411 on Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $437,045.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.23 or 0.00796636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.12 or 0.08039194 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

