Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $298.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.23.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

