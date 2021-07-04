Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY opened at $422.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

