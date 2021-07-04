Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Teledyne Technologies worth $74,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $422.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

