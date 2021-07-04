Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 674,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

