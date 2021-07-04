TenX (PAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

