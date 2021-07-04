Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TEX stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

