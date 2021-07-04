Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

