Terra Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00016762 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $115.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,894,477 coins and its circulating supply is 418,435,076 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

