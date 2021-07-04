Terracoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $213.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $384,966.10 and $213.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.13 or 0.01501943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00425284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003732 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

