TerraKRW Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and approximately $1,768.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00131009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00166779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,739.14 or 1.00539249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,065,076,833 coins and its circulating supply is 50,064,347,725 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

