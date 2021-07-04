TerraUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.12 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $15.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006603 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,925,509,494 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.