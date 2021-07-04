Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.10. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $678.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.66. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a one year low of $253.21 and a one year high of $900.40.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

