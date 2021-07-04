Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $49,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,568.35.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,013 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

