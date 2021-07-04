Tezos Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $62.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00008660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 881,340,139 coins and its circulating supply is 851,344,378 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

