TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

