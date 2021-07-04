The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,741 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The AES worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The AES by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.