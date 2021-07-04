The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. 3,312,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,895. The AES has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

