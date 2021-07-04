The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

