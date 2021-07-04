The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

