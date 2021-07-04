The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $373.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.12 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:MTW opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 392.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

