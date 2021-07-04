The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

