The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 4.35% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,241,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $192.79. 1,599,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.