The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $6,446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,597,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 5,572,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $120.88 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

