The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.