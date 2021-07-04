The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

RMR stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

