The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 19.20% of The Taiwan Fund worth $40,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

TWN opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $36.20.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

