The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of The Wendy’s worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEN stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.