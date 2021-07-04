Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.32. The stock had a trading volume of 923,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,955. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.01 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

