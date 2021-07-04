Thisoption Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $972,656.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

