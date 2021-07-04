THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Volume of $63.36 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00017877 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $63.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,117,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

