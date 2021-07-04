Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 67.2% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $63.30 million and $5.93 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 67.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00168319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

