Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $42,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

