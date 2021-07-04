TitanSwap Price Up 108.7% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $390.76 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00021162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 108.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

