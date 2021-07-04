TON Token Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. TON Token has a total market cap of $532,490.77 and approximately $118,924.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TON Token has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.23 or 0.00796636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.12 or 0.08039194 BTC.

TON Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

