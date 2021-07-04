Tower Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207,276.00 (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Tower has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Tower has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $207,276.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tower Profile

Tower (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

