Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor makes up about 3.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.