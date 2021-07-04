TravelNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,986.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. TravelNote has a market cap of $26,710.34 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00135892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00166911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.22 or 0.99869829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.