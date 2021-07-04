Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,822,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,413,371 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 8.30% of Trimble worth $1,619,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 392,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 109.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 80,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trimble by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 569,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

