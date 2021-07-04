TriumphX (TRIX) Price Up 748.3% Over Last Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 565% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $711,249.99 and approximately $367,041.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 748.3% higher against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

